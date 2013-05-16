Broaddus: On Film, Hargrove Could Help Most Off The Edge





The Cowboys made a roster move on Thursday adding defensive linemen Anthony Hargrove to the mix on a one year deal. Hargrove has played both defensive end and tackle. In his last action, he was in the training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2012, so this is what I observed from his work there.

The games I was able to study were against the Chargers and Browns before he was released. In those games, in lined up mainly as an end in a 3-4 but he also played some nose in a special package where they just rushed three down linemen. I didn't see the most powerful player when it came to taking on a blocker one-on-one but was much better when he was able to attack the edge or the shoulder.

Will try and use pass rush moves as he gets up the field. Likes to slap hands to break down the blocker. Will spin inside and out when he feels the pressure of the blocker on him. Don't believe he is strong enough to handle blockers when he gets high out of his stance. When he gets tall, he can get bounced badly. There were some plays where he didn't handle the down blocks well. Much better when he can stay down and play on the move. Best when he can do this and fight blocks that way instead of going toe to toe.

Tries to stay square as he moved down the line. Is athletic enough to keep moving. Tries to stay active. Plays with some initial quickness off the ball but again needs to keep his pads down. Only observed one time where I didn't feel like he saw the ball well. Got too tied up on the block and this caused him a problem.