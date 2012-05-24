Broaddus: Scouting DE Sean Lissemore

Scouts are taught to look for traits when evaluating a player. It's not always about the measurables but preparation, passion and desire to get the job done on a consistent basis that helps you arrive at your final grade.

There are players that might not be the most physically gifted but when you study the tape, it's hard not to take your eyes off the screen. Defensive end Sean Lissemore is that type of player for me. When he was put in the games last season, I found myself wanting to watch him more than others that were playing in the front seven.

Sean Lissemore is my type of player. He is tough, physical and has a tremendous desire to get to the ball. When you study his game, you see a player that plays with technique. So many times you watch practice and the defensive line is working on drills to allow themselves the opportunity to make a play, whether it's against the run or pass. The difference is, some players don't carry that drill work over into the way they play when they get into the game. Lissemore is the opposite and maybe that is because he has had to do it the right way to have success.

Impressed with the way that Lissemore plays with his hands. Swat-swim, swat-rip, swat hands down, it doesn't matter -- he is always trying to work his combinations all while working up the field. The one thing you don't want to do as a defensive lineman is to just be a one-trick pony. You have to be able to throw moves as you are working to the ball. Linemen that just bull rush put no pressure on a blocker.

Lissemore does a nice job of playing with power as well. There are times where you see him holding blocks and the point of attack or splitting a double team block. In practice Wednesday, he snatched David Arkin on a pass rush, then a few plays later, he pushed tackle Levy Adcock back into the quarterback.

Where Lissemore is also effective is his ability to chase the ball when it is away from him. Too many times, you see defensive linemen get stuck on blocks or when unblocked and not work to the ball. Lissemore has a nice feel for how to read blocks but once on the move, get in on the play.