Broaddus: Selvie, Austin Must Make The Difference





Pugh is only a rookie, but when you watched him play at Syracuse, he had issues with players that just went right over the top of him. There have been plenty of times this season where he has been driven back into Eli Manning, because he tends to set too soft and rushers have taken advantage of that.

Sevie is not the biggest guy, but he does have surprising strength and length that he can use. What Selvie will do is work to get Pugh off balance and have him trying to reach for him. By getting Pugh to over extend, he can work the edge and get around him.

When tackles lack power, they have to play over the top of their feet in order to try and stop the rushers charge before they get going. We saw this plenty of times with Doug Free the last two seasons. When you have no upper or lower body power, it's hard to sit down and this is where Pugh has his biggest problems.

Cowboys WR Miles Austin vs. Giants CB Trumaine McBride

Austin returns to the starting lineup after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury.

As critical as we have all been of Austin and his issues with those hamstrings, he will be a welcomed sight for Tony Romo, Dez Bryant and Jason Witten. What Jason Garrett and Bill Callahan can do is move Austin around in the formation to take some of the pressure off Bryant and Witten when it comes to coverage.

The Giants will not be able to double Bryant and Witten and allow Austin to just kill them all day with receptions like he did in Week 1. Austin will be matched up against the veteran corner, Trumaine McBride, who has bounced around the league making stops in Chicago, Arizona, Jacksonville and now New York.

He has to make these injury starts because Corey Webster is dealing with a groin problem that has held him out since early November. To McBride's credit, he has played well for Tom Coughlin and this Giants defense. He has made 17 tackles, knocked down five passes and forced a fumble.

Where these Cowboys receivers will have an advantage on McBride is that he is not a tall player at only 5-9. His speed coming out of Ole Miss was 4.57 but he appears to play much faster than that. Of the two Giants starting corners, he is a much more physical player and you see it in his technique and when he is asked to carry the receiver down the field.

If there was an area that I did noticed about his play, he will drop coverage to try and help his teammates, so he does play with awareness of what is going on around him. McBride is not as talented as Webster but in listening to Coughlin talk about him, they have confidence in his play.