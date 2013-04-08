Broaddus: Under The Radar Tackles Could Make A Difference





For those of you that really follow this NFL Draft, you will know the names of Luke Joeckel, Eric Fisher, Lane Johnson and DJ Fluker but I am going to give you a little insight to a couple of guys that you might not know as well at offensive tackle.

Menelik Watson Florida State:

Has a quick set but will also have some over extension…will lead with his head at times…tries to extend on his man…has some trouble getting all the way to the edge…narrow base on drive block…can get knocked off balance…tends to over shoot on second level…keeps his feet moving…works to finish…has some nasty to him…didn't show the strength for the cut off…technique can be all over the place in regards to hands and feet…not a smooth player…will hold to complete block…will tend to be a one legged player at times…had a nice pancake block against Miami…doesn't always sustain…initial quickness on the inside set…not always in good position…can pin man inside if he catches him right…more catch than punch…got over powered on the goal line…didn't adjust well in the twist game…has trouble sitting down….is a young guy that you are betting on his long range ability….

Jordan Mills Louisiana Tech:

Plays as a right tackle…can get to second level…down block…continues to move his feet when engaged…will carry his hands low...needs to punch better…allowed Moore of A&M to get the corner on him…plays in a two point stance…tends to reach more than drive…not always quick away from the LOS…really has to fight to get outside…tried to get out on the screen but wasn't successful…has to push hard to get in front of his man…struggles with quick movement…has trouble when the rushers redirects…tends to get over the tops of his feet on set…will tend to catch blocks…has to really sink his butt to get away from LOS…more movement he has to face the more problems he has…I see a guy that really has nice size but his feet don't move well enough for me right now…hard to be a successful tackle in this league when you struggle with your footwork.

Terron Armstead Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Plays as the left tackle….outstanding agility…can get up the field in a hurry on the screen…can finish his blocks…very light on his feet…can get outside on the screen…can finish his block…can work in front of his man…pulls easily…moves effortless…needs to set and kick wider…can wall off on the down block…can adjust…inconsistent on his set…can be quick than not…will ride his man up the field…will adjust on the twist…needs to punch better with his hands to stop charge…athletic to adjust and pass twist…will search out his man to hit on pull…didn't keep his feet on cut off…gets hands inside…didn't hit man square on trap…will get too high and try to muscle…keeps his head out of the block…able to extend…gets movement with his feet….projected as a second round player as well like Watson….I really like this kid…..there is a ton to develop here….his agility is a huge strength….know there will be concern about the small school experience but his best football is ahead of him…

*Chris Faulk LSU *

Plays as a right tackle…can get movement…will bounce off blocks to get to second level…doesn't have very quick feet…has some upper body strength to sit down on rushers…will lunge at times…can get a little high in his set…can work on the down block…doesn't always sustain…doesn't always make the cut off block…can be late off the ball….will catch and steer as a run blocker…doesn't put himself in good blocking positions…will struggle with inside movement…better moving his feet on the reach block…missed the 2012 with a right knee injury…really question how quickly he can move his feet….might be a candidate to move inside for a team that runs more of a power scheme….