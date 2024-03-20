 Skip to main content
Advertising

Offseason | 2024

Brock Hoffman ready to 'be that guy' at center in 2024

Mar 20, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Brock-Hoffman-ready-to-‘be-that-guy’-at-center-in-2024-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — While the Dallas Cowboys offseason has been chaotic for some, for others it's been rather consistent since the abrupt end to the 2023 season in January. Of those in the latter group, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more consistent daily routine than what Brock Hoffman has been experiencing in the last two months.

Whether it's training in Frisco with renowned offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather, doing pilates twice a week – something he described as one of the hardest workouts of his life – or being in the facility at the crack of dawn to get a workout in, Hoffman has been training relentlessly in recent weeks to take the next step going into his third season.

That routine caught a minor break last Thursday when he participated in the team's first ever STEM event for local Boys & Girls Club students at The Star where he ran a station teaching kids how to properly snap the ball.

"My mom was always a schoolteacher, so it's about being an inspiration for kids to stay in school, get that education, something that someone can't take away from you," Hoffman said. "It was cool for it to be my first time really in Dallas to give back to the community, so I couldn't really pass up the opportunity."

It was a fitting station for Hoffman, who took on the responsibility of starting at center early in the season against Arizona last year and is now staring at an open job in the middle of the Cowboys' offensive line going into the offseason after the departure of Tyler Biadasz. What may have seemed small on the surface, Hoffman's community effort was a clear depiction of the biggest thing he is working towards this offseason.

"It's on my mind every day right now, to be honest with you," Hoffman said about the open starting spot. "I'm training like I'm ready to be that guy. I'm humbled. I've done everything that I've had to do. I've faced some adversity, being cut off the practice squad. I feel like that's all led to this moment, and I'm ready to do what I need to do to help this team win a championship."

While the departure of Biadasz allowed the opportunity for Hoffman, he will still miss one of his best friends in the locker room. While he said their close relationship may have seemed awkward to some given their competition, Hoffman said his own growth wouldn't have been possible without his friendship with the guy in front of him on the depth chart.

"It's been tough, man," he said. "We were starter and backup, but we are really close. Obviously, he signed a really nice deal, but it's tough for him. He's leaving Dallas, a place that's been home for four years now. I know he's excited to get there and start a new journey, but a lot of credit for my growth during the season goes to him being there and being able to push each other."

An opportunity lies ahead for Hoffman, regardless of where Dallas decides to go in the draft or if second-year interior lineman T.J. Bass could also compete for the job. After getting two starts last season and taking advantage of those opportunities, he's ready for the big one in front of him.

"I'm just so thankful that I got those two starts," he said. "I feel like I made tremendous improvements from the end of camp to the end of the season. For me, it's just building on that. I'm ready to be that guy. I'm doing everything that I can to show the coaches, show the organization that I'm ready to go."

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: Jets showing Tyron incentive money

It's another round of Mick Shots this week, talking Tyron Smith's incentives with the Jets, running it back with Rico Dowdle, another defensive tackle departs and a farewell to Leighton Vander Esch.
news

Johnathan Hankins signs with Seattle Seahawks

After two seasons, Johnathan Hankins is departing Dallas to continue playing for Aden Durde with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Draft Blog: Regional Pro Days taking place this week

The 2024 Draft Blog is officially kicked off as Nick Harris and Kyle Youmans dive into the daily ongoings of the draft process leading up to the NFL Draft in late April.
news

Jones explains Cowboys' 2024 free agency map

Depending upon whom you ask, the Dallas Cowboys' free agency is either going exactly as planned or not at all, but the front office is offering some insight into it all.
news

Cowboys reveal plan to address RB position in 2024

Rico Dowdle has decided to remain with the Dallas Cowboys, but that likely doesn't preclude the team from addressing the position further before and during the 2024 NFL Draft
news

Free Agency Tracker: Updated list of latest Cowboys news

Free Agency Tracker | 2024
news

Tyron Smith's sincere goodbye to Cowboys, fans

On a day when the Dallas Cowboys are mourning the retirement of Leighton Vander Esch, they're also appreciative of the emotional goodbye delivered by Tyron Smith.
news

Rico Dowdle returning to Cowboys on 1-year deal

The Cowboys are adding some depth and experience to the running back room with Rico Dowdle, who agreed to terms on a 1-year deal.
news

LVE pens emotional retirement letter to Cowboys

Following his announcement to retire from the NFL, Leighton Vander Esch penned a special and heartfelt 'thank you' letter to the Dallas Cowboys and their fans
news

LVE retires from NFL, Cowboys issue statement

Leighton Vander Esch is retiring from the NFL, and the Dallas Cowboys have issued a statement to reiterate what he meant to the organization over the past six years.
news

Dak's restructure opens up flexibility for extension

The Cowboys reworked Dak Prescott's contract over the weekend to not only save some money on this year's cap, but more importantly to give them flexibility on signing him to an extension.
Advertising