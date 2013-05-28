Bryant: Quiet Spring All About 'Doing The Right Things'





That might seem like it's easier said than done after the first tumultuous years of Bryant's stint in Dallas, but it seems to be working. Other than the news generated over his January surgery for a finger injury, Bryant has been content to let other Cowboys hog the spotlight this offseason. The result has been a productive spring, which Bryant hopes to use as a springboard to another big season in 2013.

"If you don't have to focus on things like that, you have no choice but to get better – especially when you're doing something you love," he said. "So it's really not an issue. I'm doing what I love, hanging around these new guys, getting to know them better each and every day, and trying to help build something here."

Bryant said part of that maturation process has come from acknowledging and improving on past mistakes. At age 24, he said he's gotten a handle on taking charge of situations that warrant it, both on the field and off – "Just opening up my mouth and not being afraid to say things and do what I feel is right."

It also can't hurt to get some advice from an international icon. Bryant spoke briefly about his recent signature with the Jordan Brand, and the advice he received from Michael Jordan in February to stay out of trouble. Through three months, the message seems to have gotten through.