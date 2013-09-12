Bryant's Foot Feels "Great," Ready To Execute Vs. Chiefs





The 2013 campaign didn't get off to a rollicking start, with just four catches for 22 yards, but Bryant said patience is the key.

"You always want to catch the ball and make the play. But at the same time, we're trying to win – you've got to play smart football. And you've just got to be patient," he said. "There will be a time where Miles might get doubled, or Witten might get doubled. Like I said, when your number is called you've just got to make the play."

Jason Witten and Miles Austin certainly did make the plays while the Giants focused on Bryant. The pair combined for 18 catches, 142 yards and two touchdowns – a type of firepower Bryant said makes it hard to be selfish about the ball.

"Come on, man. We've got, what? I don't want to mess it up – an eight-time Pro Bowler? Nine? In Jason Witten – he makes plays," Bryant said. "Miles is a Pro Bowler – he makes plays. Terrance Williams just came off a 1,800 yard season at Baylor – he makes plays. Whenever your number is called, you've got to make a play."

Bryant's attitude might not have been so selfless in the past, prompting the question of his well-documented maturation with the Cowboys.

"I guess you could say that -- I agree with you," Bryant said.

All of that aside, Bryant is going to have his opportunity to take the spotlight against the Chiefs. Witten said the Cowboys are committed to getting their playmaker the ball, regardless of the attention paid to him.

"He's always going to get a lot of attention. That's from now until he stops playing, because he's that type of player," Witten said. "We're getting the ball to him. I think we're trying to get him the ball. Really, in practice you watch and you can't get it to him enough. That's what type of player he is. I don't see that getting in the way moving forward. I'm sure teams are going to try to take him out of the game, but we'll find ways like we did last year and we've done for the last four years of getting the ball in his hands."

With his foot apparently in the clear for the approaching weekend, Bryant echoed those sentiments.