Bryant's Foot Feels "Great," Ready To Execute Vs. Chiefs

Sep 12, 2013 at 07:31 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Bryant2_091213_650.jpg


IRVING, Texas – Dez Bryant used as few words as possible, maybe in hopes of stopping the questions quickly.

How does Bryant's foot -- the one he sprained against the Giants and had an MRI on this week – feel?

"The foot feels great," he said.

Was there ever any concern it would be an issue for the Cowboys' Week 2 clash against Kansas City?

"No," he added. "Never."

Well, then. With those worries tossed aside, Bryant was free to field queries about the disappointing nature of his debut against New York last Sunday. This season comes with a high standard for Bryant – a standard that was placed there by himself as well as others.


The 2013 campaign didn't get off to a rollicking start, with just four catches for 22 yards, but Bryant said patience is the key.

"You always want to catch the ball and make the play. But at the same time, we're trying to win – you've got to play smart football. And you've just got to be patient," he said. "There will be a time where Miles might get doubled, or Witten might get doubled. Like I said, when your number is called you've just got to make the play."

Jason Witten and Miles Austin certainly did make the plays while the Giants focused on Bryant. The pair combined for 18 catches, 142 yards and two touchdowns – a type of firepower Bryant said makes it hard to be selfish about the ball.

"Come on, man. We've got, what? I don't want to mess it up – an eight-time Pro Bowler? Nine? In Jason Witten – he makes plays," Bryant said. "Miles is a Pro Bowler – he makes plays. Terrance Williams just came off a 1,800 yard season at Baylor – he makes plays. Whenever your number is called, you've got to make a play." 

Bryant's attitude might not have been so selfless in the past, prompting the question of his well-documented maturation with the Cowboys. [embedded_ad]

"I guess you could say that -- I agree with you," Bryant said.

All of that aside, Bryant is going to have his opportunity to take the spotlight against the Chiefs.  Witten said the Cowboys are committed to getting their playmaker the ball, regardless of the attention paid to him.

"He's always going to get a lot of attention. That's from now until he stops playing, because he's that type of player," Witten said. "We're getting the ball to him. I think we're trying to get him the ball. Really, in practice you watch and you can't get it to him enough. That's what type of player he is. I don't see that getting in the way moving forward. I'm sure teams are going to try to take him out of the game, but we'll find ways like we did last year and we've done for the last four years of getting the ball in his hands."

With his foot apparently in the clear for the approaching weekend, Bryant echoed those sentiments.

"I promise you, my time is coming, and when it comes I'm going to take advantage of it," he said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising