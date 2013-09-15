Bryant's Miscues Mar An Otherwise Huge Performance





With nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Bryant beat Chiefs corner Brandon Flowers by two steps to prompt a deep toss from Tony Romo. Bryant stretched his arms out for a fairly easy catch that would have netted 30 yards, if not a touchdown – only to see it bounce off his fingertips.

"I took my eyes off of the ball," Bryant said. "I shouldn't have. That was a real bad mistake on my end. That is not winning football. That's something that I just don't do."

Bryant isn't bound to let himself off the hook too easily, but Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones was quick to offer some perspective on his star receiver.

"They all drop (balls), and Dez catches a lot more than he drops," Jones said. "Some of his plays had us in a position to win this ball game."

All in all, Bryant probably found himself involved in four or more game-changing plays.

Thanks to Pro Bowl punter Dustin Colquitt, the Cowboys started three different second quarter drives inside their own 10-yard line. It seemed Romo had reversed that trend when he connected with Bryant on the sideline for 22 yards. That gain was quickly called back because of an offensive pass interference penalty on Bryant, and the Cowboys soon punted.

"We didn't execute the way we wanted to," Bryant said. "But we feel like we're a good team, and we feel like we can execute plays."