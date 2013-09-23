Bryant Thinks Health Will Be Near 100 Percent For San Diego

IRVING, Texas – Dez Bryant's back seems to be doing just fine after Sunday's win.
The star receiver went from being a non-participant in last Wednesday's practice to a limited participant a day later and finally to a full participant the Friday before the game, and he came out of Sunday's contest relatively unscathed.
"I promise you it's nowhere near how it was last Monday," Bryant said. "I'll be probably 100 percent on Sunday."
Bryant said his back felt fine Sunday, and he obviously felt well enough to play through any minor pain. The Cowboys didn't particularly need a dominant passing attack on the outside while almost rushing for 200 yards, as Bryant finished with four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.
DeMarco Murray rushed for 175 yards in the game. Bryant said he was happy for the running back and that Murray wasn't bothered by past criticism. He also said Murray's supposed to have that kind of success.
"You've got to bring it every week," Bryant said. "That's what you're supposed to do. If you expect to do something, you don't get too excited about it. You let it roll and go on. (Murray) expected to do that."
The Cowboys offense has managed to get a different playmaker involved in each of the first three weeks of the season. Week 2 seemed to be Bryant's week, as he caught nine passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, while tweaking his back in the process. He also injured his back in the season finale against the Redskins last year.
Bryant will keep getting treatment on his back this week and said he'll see how it is before Wednesday's practice.
"I'm going to stay on (the treatment)," Bryant said. "When you think it's better, you mess around and tweak it again."