Bryant Thinks Health Will Be Near 100 Percent For San Diego





"You've got to bring it every week," Bryant said. "That's what you're supposed to do. If you expect to do something, you don't get too excited about it. You let it roll and go on. (Murray) expected to do that."

The Cowboys offense has managed to get a different playmaker involved in each of the first three weeks of the season. Week 2 seemed to be Bryant's week, as he caught nine passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, while tweaking his back in the process. He also injured his back in the season finale against the Redskins last year.

Bryant will keep getting treatment on his back this week and said he'll see how it is before Wednesday's practice.