Buehler Anxious To Kick Off Soon

Oct 04, 2011 at 10:08 AM

IRVING, Texas --David Buehler (groin) hasn't kicked off since testing his leg in pre-game Sept. 26. He's anxious to get healthy in time for the Cowboys' next game at New England in a couple of weeks.

Meantime, fellow kicker Dan Bailey has been solid handling all the duties for the past two games. He has five touchbacks, and is 12 of 13 on field goal attempts since the season opener, his lone miss a 21-yarder against the 49ers when he appeared to rush his approach with the clock winding down.

"I've got one job and that's to make field goals," Bailey said. "It's been a good four games but there are 12 more. All I've got to do is stay focused and just go out there and do my job.

"Twelve games is a lot of games. Hopefully I can stay consistent. That's definitely the plan."

The Cowboys value Buehler's leg strength and placement on kickoffs, and team owner/general manager Jerry Jones said his job is safe despite speculation on whether the team would keep two kickers all year.

That said, Buehler wants to be back -- soon.

"I definitely feel I have to get out there soon and do my job effectively," he said. "Dan's been doing a great job. I've been happy for him; can't happen to a better guy. I've got to get out there and compete. It's the NFL."

