BUFvsDAL 10 Spot: Week 15 | 2023

X Factors: Key players in Bills-Cowboys matchup
The Cowboys and Bills are both coming off big wins last Sunday. This game should have plenty of playoff implications and is expected to be close from start to finish.
Since the Super Bowl is always the goal for every team, we decided to rank the Top 10 X-factors for the Cowboys and Bills, using roman numerals, since 10 = X.
Here we go, these 10 guys will likely be big difference-makers one way or another.
Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Bills
Without a doubt, the two biggest winners from last week's game will square off this Sunday in Buffalo. The Cowboys are coming off a huge win over the Eagles to pull even in the NFC East standings while the Bills upset the Chiefs in a wild ending that has been discussed throughout the week.
Here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the Bills and five for the Cowboys.