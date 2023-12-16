Big Facts: CeeDee Lamb on pace to break Irvin's record

From here on out, every matchup has the highest of implications and are packed with 'Big Facts' This week, the Dallas Cowboys (10-3), travel to face the Buffalo Bills (7-6) for a crucial Week 15 showdown full of playoff implications. How does Mike McCarthy's team stack up against one of the recent juggernauts of the AFC? Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.

MVPrescott? – Dak Prescott is on pace to be the 11th player since the merger to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns and TD-interception ratio. Nine of the previous ten quarterbacks to do so, have won the MVP award. The last to do it was Aaron Rodgers in his MVP season of 2020, while the only quarterback not to win the award was Tom Brady in 2015.

Comeback Prescott? – Prescott is also on pace to be the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to lead the league in passing touchdowns just one season after leading the league in interceptions. The only other quarterback to do so was Bob Waterfield in 1945 and 1946 with the Rams.

Lookout for Lamb – CeeDee Lamb (1,253) is currently on track to break Michael Irvin's single-season franchise receiving record (1,603). He currently sits second in franchise history for yards per game over a single season behind Irvin in 1995.

Could Happen Again – Week 15 could prove to be another big week for Lamb as he faces the Bills defense that has allowed eight passing touchdowns and a 105.0 passer rating out of the slot according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Both those numbers are the fourth highest in the NFL.

Raging Stampede – The Buffalo Bills defense thrives on pressure. They rank inside the top four in both sacks (42.0) and QB hits (87) this season and are 12th in the NFL for pressure rate. However, when they fail to finish behind the line, they've allowed 60-percent completion on throws 10-yards or more downfield. Worst percentage in the league.

The Wall of Smith – The left side of the Cowboys offensive line has dominated opponents this season. Both Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith have allowed the fewest QB pressures of their position group in 2023. Tyler leads the way with just a 4.4 QB pressure percentage, lowest by a left guard. While Tyron has allowed a 7.1 QB pressure rate, the lowest by a left tackle.

Don't Forget About Martin – An honorable mention up front is Zack Martin, the pillar of consistency for the Cowboys over his career. He currently ranks second in the NFL for pressure rate allowed by a right guard, with a 4.9 number.

Impressive Wins – During their 20-point victory on Sunday, the 2023 Cowboys have won eight games by 20-points-or-more this season. They are the fifth team to ever do so and the previous four all at least won their conference title. Joining the 2007 Patriots (AFC Champions), 1999 Rams (Super Bowl Champions), 1996 Packers (Super Bowl Champions), and 1961 Oilers (AFL Champions).

Kicking the Reputation – Brandon Aubrey has drilled eight field goals of 50-yards or more in 2023, the most by a Cowboys rookie in franchise history. Additionally, his 60-yard field goal in Week 14 was the first 60-yarder ever made in the first quarter of an NFL game, breaking the first-quarter record of 59-yards by Evan McPherson in 2022.