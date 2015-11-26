Byron Jones To Start At Corner; Two Panthers Starters Inactive

Nov 26, 2015 at 06:21 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas – Morris Claiborne will miss his second-consecutive game for the Cowboys while he continues to cope with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys released their seven inactive players for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against Carolina. Claiborne headlined the list as the only inactive starter. Brice Butler, Trey Williams, Mark Nzeocha, Ron Leary, Geoff Swaim and Ryan Russell joined him on the inactives list.

Byron Jones will make his second career start at cornerback in place of Claiborne. With the rookie moving down from the safety spot, J.J. Wilcox is expected to start at safety opposite Barry Church.

It's become a bit of a predictable ritual for the Cowboys to announce their inactives in recent weeks. Butler practiced fully this week after recovering from a hamstring injury, but Devin Street's continued development has kept him off the game day roster.

The same can be said for Trey Williams, who is still the odd man out in his fourth week with the team. The emergence of Robert Turbin is a big factor in that. The veteran running back carried the ball seven times for 35 yards in his debut last week, and he figures to once again be Darren McFadden's backup against the Panthers.

Nzeocha was activated to the 53-man roster from the Non-Football Injury list last week, but he has yet to make his debut in a game. Leary, Swaim and Russell have been mainstays on the inactive list the last several weeks – though Russell is currently battling an abdominal injury.

The Panthers will be without two starters for Thanksgiving, as both wide receiver Corey Brown and cornerback Charles Tillman were ruled inactive. Brown will be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie receiver Devin Funchess, while Bene Benwikere will start for Tillman.

Carolina's five other inactives are Brandon Wegher, Cameron Artis-Payne, Danny Aiken, Kevin Norwood and Ryan Delaire.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising