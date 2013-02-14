Callahan Not Worried About Impending Play-Caller Decision

IRVING, Texas – Head coach Jason Garrett called it a collective process on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Bill Callahan referred to it Thursday as a collaborative effort.

Regardless of the diction, both coaches have voiced a similar opinion that it shouldn't make much of a difference which of the two ends up calling plays next season, since multiple coaches are involved in creating the game plan.

Callahan said he knew he'd be asked who the play-caller would be, but he still doesn't have that answer. Instead, he explained why it shouldn't matter as long as the collaborative effort remains.

"Really, it doesn't really matter," Callahan said. "When you get your game plan sheet and it's third-and-2, we all know what the priority call is and we all know what that call's going to be, whether it's a short-yardage play, a goal-line play, whether it's a third-and-6 pass, that's studied throughout the year and obviously throughout each game plan. Going back to how we prepare for a game plan, it's no different than any other team in the National Football League. We're going to study together as a group, we're going to work together as a group, we're going to thrive together."

By the time the game rolls around, the coaches and players should both have an understanding of what will be called after practicing for a week and implementing the game plan.