Camp A Likely Target For Claiborne's Wrist

Apr 26, 2012 at 03:20 PM

IRVING, Texas --A month removed from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, top pick Morris Claiborne isn't expected to participate in next week's rookie minicamp or offseason practices but should be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

Garrett said Claiborne is scheduled to have his cast removed in early to mid-May and then wear a brace for four weeks. The Cowboys will hold 10 OTA's beginning sometime around Memorial Day, as well as a full team minicamp in June.

Claiborne injured his wrist in LSU's first game against Alabama last October and played through it the rest of the season.

"We anticipate him being able to run around," Garrett said. "We don't anticipate him practicing much football in the offseason, but we fully anticipate him being ready for Day 1 of training camp.

In the meantime, mental reps in meetings will be critical for the rookie cornerback.

"He's going to be around and he's going to be involved in our football team," Garrett said. "Obviously we would rather have him be able to take those reps right from Day 1, be out there playing and learning. But he'll be close enough to our team. He'll be in meetings, he'll be on the practice field and be engaged in everything."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising