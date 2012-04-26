Camp A Likely Target For Claiborne's Wrist

IRVING, Texas --A month removed from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, top pick Morris Claiborne isn't expected to participate in next week's rookie minicamp or offseason practices but should be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

Garrett said Claiborne is scheduled to have his cast removed in early to mid-May and then wear a brace for four weeks. The Cowboys will hold 10 OTA's beginning sometime around Memorial Day, as well as a full team minicamp in June.

Claiborne injured his wrist in LSU's first game against Alabama last October and played through it the rest of the season.

"We anticipate him being able to run around," Garrett said. "We don't anticipate him practicing much football in the offseason, but we fully anticipate him being ready for Day 1 of training camp.

In the meantime, mental reps in meetings will be critical for the rookie cornerback.