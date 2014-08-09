Carr's Return Adds Depth To Depleted Cornerback Unit





"It's great to have him back. The last couple of weeks have been really challenging for him," Garrett said Saturday. "It was the right thing for him to be there and to be with his family during this tough time. Now, somehow someway he's got to get his mind rind and back to football the best he can. We'll see how he is on the practice field and get him ready to go as fast as we can."

The Cowboys certainly need Carr and any other healthy cornerback on the field. Along with his absence, the defense has been without injured corners Morris Claiborne (knee), Sterling Moore (groin) and Tyler Patmon (hip). Rookie DaShuan Phillips was injured as well and cut, forcing the Cowboys to sign Korey Lindsey, who had to play Thursday night without a single practice.

The Cowboys have unfortunately dealt with two other similar situations in the past year. Safety J.J. Wilcox had to leave camp last year as a rookie when his mother passed away. In December, Claiborne lost his father as well.

During Saturday morning's walk-through, both Carr and Claiborne were back on the practice and rotating with Scandrick for first-team reps.

"We welcomed him back with open arms. That's my guy. I love Brandon -- and having him back, having him around, it takes a lot off us all," Claiborne said. "Having his spirit around lifts us up. It's one of those things where you don't want to always bring it up. Like today, I wanted to ask him 'How are you doing – like literally, how are you?' He's taking it like he should and things happen. You have to handle them a certain way, and he's been handling it great."

Carr said he was more than appreciative of the support he's received from the Cowboys.