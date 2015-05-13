Carr, Scandrick Remain As Unanswered Questions As Cowboys' OTAs Approach

GRAPEVINE, Texas – There's no shortage of discussion about the Cowboys' future at the cornerback position – but what those discussions yield remains to be seen.

As the Cowboys approach the meat of their offseason program, their top two returning cornerbacks are the subject of non-stop conversation in regard to the salary cap.

On one hand, Brandon Carr's massive contract numbers for 2015 are well-documented, and there is still wide speculation that the Cowboys will either ask him to take a pay cut – or release him altogether.

"All of the contracts that we don't have closure on are a priority," said Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones on Wednesday at the team's annual golf outing. "He certainly is a player who is in our top consideration. So yeah, I'd say that's a priority. We want him on the football field."

On the other side of the spectrum is Orlando Scandrick, who, after another season of high-caliber play, has refrained from taking part in offseason workouts in a bid for an improvement to his own contract.

"Hopefully we can get something worked out that can be in the best interest of the Cowboys and also accommodate what he needs to do," Jones said.

These storylines are not exactly new, and they appear to be slow-developing. There appeared to be a break in the case this week, when reports indicated that Scandrick had returned to Dallas to discuss his deal with the front office.

Asked about that visit, though, team officials didn't have many conclusions about Scandrick's contract, or his timetable for a return to Valley Ranch.

"I had a good visit with Orlando. I don't want to share too much about it, but we had a good visit," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. "We didn't talk for real long. We had a real positive visit about our team and hopefully a plan for him going forward."