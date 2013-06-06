Carter One Of Most Athletic Linebackers Durant Has Seen



"It's crazy to see the things that they can do," Durant said. "I've seen some athletic guys, I've played with some great linebackers, and I definitely will say that the guys here are up in that level. They probably have the potential to be even better than some of the guys that I've played with. It's good to be a part of, and I'm just trying to contribute as much as I can."

Durant could very well be on the field starting next to Carter and Sean Lee to begin the season. Lee saw first-hand the kind of player Carter became after Lee was out for the second half of the season.