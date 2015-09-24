Cassel Fulfills "Childhood Dream" As A Cowboy; Learning The Offense

IRVING, Texas– Matt Cassel had just finished a walkthrough practice with the Buffalo Bills on Monday when his agent messaged him that a trade to Dallas was a possibility.

"I said, 'Have you called my wife because I don't know if I want to make that call because she's 36 weeks pregnant,'" Cassel said with a smile. "But at the same time, there was a lot of excitement."

By late Tuesday, the deal was done: Cassel was a Cowboy, tasked with backing up replacement starter Brandon Weeden while Pro Bowl quarterback Tony Romo recovers from a fractured collarbone over the next couple of months.

"It's been a childhood dream of mine to be a Cowboy, honestly," Cassel said. "My father grew up in West Texas in Lubbock and I've got family here, and I grew up a Dallas Cowboy fan all my life."

Cassel arrived at Valley Ranch by early afternoon Wednesday and began learning the Cowboys' offense. He spent the 2014 season in Minnesota under Norv Turner, one of Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett's mentors from his playing days in Dallas, but obviously the two systems have differences.

"Right now I'm just coming in trying to learn a new playbook," Cassel said. "There's a lot to get done, obviously.