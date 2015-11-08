Cassel Keeps Cowboys Competitive In Loss To Eagles, Though Pick-Six Costly

"I was happy at how we responded, though. That's the biggest thing. When you play this game, it's about how you respond and I think everyone kind of rallied. We went back and said we had to score, and that's what we did."

The Cowboys eventually lost in overtime at AT&T Stadium, 33-27, but not before Cassel led them on three scoring drives in the fourth quarter to force the extra frame against Philadelphia.

The biggest was his answer to the pick-six – a three-play, 24-yard drive ending with his touchdown throw to Bryant after he spun away from pressure.

The play tied the game at 21-21, and the Cowboys would even the score twice more with a pair of field goals by the end of regulation. Cassel never got a chance in overtime – the Eagles scored the winning touchdown on a 41-yard catch and run by Jordan Matthews.

Overall, Cassel (25-of-38 for 299 yards, three touchdowns, one interception) easily played his best game as Romo's injury replacement. His 105.0 rating topped 62.3 and 61.6 ratings against the Giants and Seahawks, respectively, and his 299 passing yards more than tripled his 97 yards in last Sunday's loss to Seattle.

Romo (collarbone) is eligible to return Nov. 22 at Miami. Assuming he's ready to play then, that would mean one more start for Cassel next Sunday at Tampa Bay.

"Every week that you are in this offense and every week that I am here, I feel better and better and more confident in the huddle," Cassel said. "I feel more confidence understanding the plays and the premise of the plays, where we are supposed to be going with the ball and also understanding our personnel.