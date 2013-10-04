Chris Jones Not Planning On Punting Away From Holliday





IRVING, Texas– Don't expect Cowboys punter Chris Jones to completely avoid the reigning AFC special teams player of the month this weekend.

Broncos star returner Trindon Holliday already has a kick return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown this year. Jones acknowledged Holliday's speed and how quickly he can hit the corner and go, but he doesn't plan on just hitting the ball out of bounds.

"I'm not real worried about trying to kick away from him," Jones said. "I don't think that's the issue. It's get the ball in the air, get good hang time, and let the cover team do what we're capable of doing."

Holliday's magic for the Broncos has added an extra element to defend against, along with the most potent passing and scoring attack in the league through four weeks. Holliday hasn't lost a regular season game since 2011. He went 5-0 in Houston in 2012 before getting picked up by the Broncos, who have won 15 straight regular season games dating back to last season.

He's played on tremendous teams, but he's also added a spark to those clubs.

Holliday's averaging 14.7 yards per punt return with a long of 81 yards this season. He's also averaging a whopping 46.3 yards per kick return on three returns, after taking one back for 105 yards. Jones said he still can't treat the return threat much different from any other returner.

"Yeah, nothing special," Jones said. "They're all special guys. They're all speedy. They're all good. But you can't really freak ourselves out over it."

Jones is averaging 45.9 yards per punt this year and had a net average of 39.2 yards per punt, placing him No. 16 and No. 23 in the league in those categories, respectively. He pinned the opposing team inside the 20-yard line at least once in each game through the first three weeks of the season until last week against the Chargers.

One of Jones' five punts last week in San Diego bounced inside the 20-yard line, where Lance Dunbar could have had a chance to down it, but the running back couldn't get to it before it rolled past the goal line.