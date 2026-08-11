Christian Parker, Cowboys' defense aces joint test vs. Rams

Stafford and Bennett were flustered most of the time, and the Cowboys' run defense was something the Rams didn't expect — shutting down most of the handoffs, regardless of direction of travel, and Dallas also did a phenomenal job at deleting yards after the catch whenever the Rams did complete a pass.

It is fair to say, much like what the Rams did to the Cowboys one year ago in Oxnard, that this was a dominant showing by Dallas' defense.

"We just looked at it as another opportunity to get better," DeMarvion Overshown said following the joint practice. "We know Matt Stafford is one of the best in the business, then that wide receiver corps, and then the running backs and the O-line. We knew it wasn't gonna easy, but we wanted to come in, handle our work, and get back on the bus and not break a sweat.

"We got some good work in, but I feel like it was good for them to see what we got on our side of the ball as well. I know it's a complete difference from when they came to Oxnard last year, and definitely had a field day, but it felt good to come out here, and get some wins."

And circling back to Parker's lack of experience not revealing itself, Overshown wants it known that his new defensive coordinator is not only extremely detail-oriented, competitive, and fiery, but also not easily confused or rattled.

Stafford, Bennett and the Rams used a good bit of pre-snap motion against the Cowboys, only to discover it didn't much matter, and that they would need to decipher Parker's pre-snap deceptions — something they swam upstream against, as Barron's three interceptions can attest to.

Parker called joint practice like a longtime veteran coordinator, something that bodes infinitely well for the Cowboys' defense going forward in 2026 and beyond.

"I saw [Parker] was comfortable. He was calm," said Overshown. "He [also] let me call a couple plays there towards the end of practice, to let me see how I felt. I feel like the connection is there. The chemistry is there. We were both saying the same thing on the field, coming to the sideline and talking to him, we were both saying the same thing.

"It's good to feel how he is in a simulated game, going against a different opponent, and he's just like he is in a meeting room — calm, collected. And we were able to go out there and get the job done today."

At this point, the Cowboys' defense simply needs to continue checking the boxes as the days and weeks roll along, knowing they can actually be, at minimum, a good defense and, if they figure it all out quickly, a special one that can match serve with the Cowboys' high-powered offense.