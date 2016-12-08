 Skip to main content
Claiborne Making Progress With Injury Rehab, Hopes To Return Before Playoffs

Dec 08, 2016 at 07:41 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – He was only dressed in workout clothes, still not ready to return to practice, but Mo Claiborne was excited to rejoin his teammates for stretching during the portion open to the media on Thursday.

"It even put an extra bounce in my step," Claiborne said.

The Cowboys' fifth-year cornerback has missed the last five games with a groin injury but said he's making progress in his rehab with the athletic training staff.

"I've been able to move around, do stuff that I wasn't able to do at first," he said. "So it's just a day by day thing."

The Cowboys (11-1) have clinched a playoff spot with four games remaining in the regular season, but Claiborne hopes he can be back before the postseason begins.

"Well, the plan right now is to be back for the regular season," he said. "We've got to get to where we can practice first and then once we start practicing we can go from there. But like I said, it's a day by day thing. I can't tell you it's either next week or the next week after that. It depends on how I'm doing each and every day."

