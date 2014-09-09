Clowney Could Miss Oct. 5 Game After Knee Surgery





IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys have their full focus on the Tennessee Titans, but big news surrounding the NFL's top pick could affect this team down the road.

Rookie Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick of the Texans, underwent arthroscopic surgery Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

Of course, the Cowboys' meeting with Houston falls during that timetable, meaning Clowney would have to be on the short-end of that return to make it back for the Dallas game.

[embedded_ad]

The former South Carolina standout suffered a meniscus tear in Sunday's win over the Redskins when he awkwardly fell to the ground. Clowney is expected to form one of the NFL's most formidable pass-rushing duos along with J.J. Watt.

Then again, the Cowboys avoided San Francisco's elite pass rusher Aldon Smith this week as he serves a league suspension. The 49ers still managed to get plenty of pass rush on the outside in their 28-17 win last Sunday.

The Cowboys entered the season with the possibility of facing the top three draft picks in Clowney, St. Louis tackle Greg Robinson (2nd overall) and Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles.