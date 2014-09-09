 Skip to main content
Advertising

Clowney Could Miss Oct. 5 Game After Knee Surgery

Sep 09, 2014 at 07:04 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

clowney_090914_650.jpg


IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys have their full focus on the Tennessee Titans, but big news surrounding the NFL's top pick could affect this team down the road.

Rookie Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick of the Texans, underwent arthroscopic surgery Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

Of course, the Cowboys' meeting with Houston falls during that timetable, meaning Clowney would have to be on the short-end of that return to make it back for the Dallas game.

[embedded_ad]

The former South Carolina standout suffered a meniscus tear in Sunday's win over the Redskins when he awkwardly fell to the ground. Clowney is expected to form one of the NFL's most formidable pass-rushing duos along with J.J. Watt.

Then again, the Cowboys avoided San Francisco's elite pass rusher Aldon Smith this week as he serves a league suspension. The 49ers still managed to get plenty of pass rush on the outside in their 28-17 win last Sunday.

The Cowboys entered the season with the possibility of facing the top three draft picks in Clowney, St. Louis tackle Greg Robinson (2nd overall) and Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles.

The next-highest drafted player on the Cowboys' schedule is the 11th overall pick, tackle Taylor Lewan of the Titans, the opponent this Sunday in Nashville.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Prospects to watch at 12 positions during 2024 scouting combine

It's officially NFL Combine week as the Cowboys head to Indianapolis to scout the nation's best draft talent in search of 2024 contributors.
news

Cowboys agree to terms with Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

After a weekend of speculation, the Cowboys agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator on Monday afternoon.
news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
Advertising