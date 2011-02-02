"Coach" Romo Seems Ready To Play

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was back on the field Wednesday night, but instead of throwing passes and calling plays in the huddle, Romo settled for the sidelines.

Better yet, his opposition was none other than Cowboys teammate Jason Witten as the duo coached against each other in a celebrity flag football game at the NFL Experience at the Dallas Convention Center. The indoor event featured former players such as Darren Woodson, Marcus Allen, Tim Brown and Rich Gannon.

While Romo was relegated to coaching on this night, he sounded ready to get back on the field as well.

"I feel ready to play and start a new season," said Romo, who missed the last 10 games of the season with a broken clavicle. "It's my first experience of being out for an extended period of time. I'm excited about next year and about everything."

Witten agreed, saying Romo's enthusiasm to return is evident.

"It was a long season for him. I know he's got high expectations for himself," Witten said of Romo. "I know he's excited to be back and it's good to see his personality coming back and he's excited for the season to be here."