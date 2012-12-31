Coale Among 10 Players Signed To Futures List Monday

Dec 31, 2012 at 08:23 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

Nick Eatman
DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IRVING, Texas – As expected, the Cowboys signed a few players to their Reserve/Future list on Monday, the first day of the offseason.

For the most part, these players were currently on the Cowboys' practice squad, or had been at some point this year before an injury.

The club also signed some players from the outside, including quarterback Nick Stephens, from Tarleton State, and defensive tackle Brian Price, a former second-round draft pick of the Bucs in 2010. Price was the 35th pick overall by the Bucs, but has had off-the-field issues, along with serious injuries that led to him being traded to Chicago last year. Price was out of football this year after being cut by the Bears.

Another player re-signed is fifth-round pick Danny Coale, a wide receiver who spent most of the year on the practice squad. Coale had an ACL injury late in the season and went to IR. 

Here's the list of players signed on Monday:

Vince Agnew, CB, Central Michigan 

Tim Benford, WR, Tennessee Tech

Danny Coale, WR, Virginia Tech

Ikponmwosa Igbinosun, DE, Southern Connecticut State

Micah Pellerin, CB, Hampton

Brian Price, DT, UCLA

Brashton Satele, LB Hawaii

Andre Smith, TE, Virginia Tech

Nick Stephens, QB, Tarleton State

Monte Taylor, LB, Cincinnati

