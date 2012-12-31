Coale Among 10 Players Signed To Futures List Monday

IRVING, Texas – As expected, the Cowboys signed a few players to their Reserve/Future list on Monday, the first day of the offseason.
For the most part, these players were currently on the Cowboys' practice squad, or had been at some point this year before an injury.
The club also signed some players from the outside, including quarterback Nick Stephens, from Tarleton State, and defensive tackle Brian Price, a former second-round draft pick of the Bucs in 2010. Price was the 35th pick overall by the Bucs, but has had off-the-field issues, along with serious injuries that led to him being traded to Chicago last year. Price was out of football this year after being cut by the Bears.
Another player re-signed is fifth-round pick Danny Coale, a wide receiver who spent most of the year on the practice squad. Coale had an ACL injury late in the season and went to IR.
Here's the list of players signed on Monday:
Vince Agnew, CB, Central Michigan
Tim Benford, WR, Tennessee Tech
Danny Coale, WR, Virginia Tech
Ikponmwosa Igbinosun, DE, Southern Connecticut State
Micah Pellerin, CB, Hampton
Brian Price, DT, UCLA
Brashton Satele, LB Hawaii
Andre Smith, TE, Virginia Tech
Nick Stephens, QB, Tarleton State
Monte Taylor, LB, Cincinnati