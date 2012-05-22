Coale Suffers Broken Foot; Needs Surgery

Rookie wide receiver Danny Coale will likely be out until training camp after suffering a broken left foot that will require surgery.

Coale suffered the injury near the end of Tuesday's OTA (organized team activity) practice, the first of 10 for the Cowboys this offseason. He underwent an MRI Tuesday afternoon and was seen limping away from the Valley Ranch practice facility with a wrapped left foot and crutches.

Coale now becomes the third draft pick who will likely be out until training camp. First-round pick Morris Claiborne had wrist surgery in March and recently had his soft cast removed. Claiborne is expected to be on the field this week with conditioning work only, wearing a splint. Fourth-round pick Kyle Wilber suffered a broken finger in the rookie minicamp and is expected to miss the next two weeks.

Injuries to rookies are even more crucial now with the new CBA guidelines, which allow only quarterbacks and rookies to participate in the first week of camp. While it's likely Claiborne and Wilber can be ready, it might not be the case for Cole, who is scheduled for surgery this week.