Colombo Not Expected To Play

Right tackle Marc Colombo did not practice Thursday, still recovering from a right knee injury that required a scope on Aug. 16.

Based on that, it's seems highly unlikely that Colombo will play Sunday night against the Redskins at FedEx Field.

So look for the Cowboys, with all the hype and excitement surrounding this team, to start three different offensive linemen from last year's NFC Divisional loss to the Vikings.

Alex Barron will start at right tackle in place of Marc Colombo, Doug Free is now the starting left tackle and Montrae Holland continues to fill in for Kyle Kosier, who is out with a sprained MCL injury.

Barron, a five-year starter with the Rams mostly at left tackle, said he's ready to go.