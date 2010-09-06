Colombo Still Not Back To Practice

Sep 06, 2010 at 07:05 AM

Marc Colombo's return to practice will have to wait until at least Wednesday. The Cowboys' starting right tackle, who has missed the last three weeks with a knee injury, did not practice with the team on Monday. The Cowboys were back on the field here at Valley Ranch in preparing for Sunday night's game against the Redskins.

If Colombo does start the game, as team owner Jerry Jones predicted he would some three weeks ago, he'll likely have to get on the practice field at some point this week.

If Colombo doesn't play,  the Cowboys will start Alex Barron at right tackle. Barron has started five years in the league with the Rams, mostly at left tackle but has experience on the right.

Also, the Cowboys would make Robert Brewster active for the game, as the swing tackle, if Colombo doesn't play.  

