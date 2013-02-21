Combine: New Coach, GM Happy To Land Ex-Cowboys Coaches

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Scouting Combine is more than just watching players bench press, run and jump. It's also a chance for league coaches and general managers to discuss the state of their own clubs.

For Bears general manager Phil Emery, he's excited about his new coach, Mark Trestman, but is also pretty fired up about a coach who didn't get the job, but still made it to the Bears' staff. Although Emery also interviewed Joe DeCamillis for the head coaching vacancy, he was able to get him to Chicago as the assistant head coach/special teams coordinator.

"I was extremely surprised and felt very good that we were able to get him on this staff," Emery said. "Obviously, we had lost Dave [Toub]. He had moved to the Chiefs. And we interviewed Joe D. for the head coaching position, so I felt very good about him as a coach and glad to have him."

Emery and DeCamillis were on staff together in Atlanta. DeCamillis spent nine years with the Falcons before joining the Jaguars and then the Cowboys in 2009. He had another year on his contract but the Cowboys decided to let him take this offer after denying him similar positions last year in Oakland and Jacksonville.

"He was an excellent interview," Emery said Thursday at the combine. "For those who know Joe D. in the coaching community, and throughout the league, he's a very detailed, well-prepared individual. We had worked together, but I wanted him to take me back through his career, then we moved forward. He had an excellent interview."

High (and tight) Praise

Former Cowboys passing game coordinator John Garrett, who also served as tight ends coach, is now in Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers' new receivers coach.

Tampa head coach Greg Schiano lit up when asked about getting Garrett on staff Thursday afternoon.

Garrett, known for his trademark "high and tight" phrase when stressing the importance of carrying the football, is an energetic coach with lots of enthusiasm. But Schiano said he sees more.

"It's expertise and enthusiasm," he said. "Having enthusiasm is great. But do you have the expertise and can you teach and develop and help people get better. John can do that for sure."

Schiano coached at Rutgers and has ties to the Garrett brothers – Jason, John and Judd, but also their dad Jim, who still lives in New Jersey.