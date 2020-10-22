"Complete Confidence" In Coaches To Rally

That part isn't surprising, given how universally players prefer to keep these matters in-house. Sean Lee and Ezekiel Elliott offered similar sentiments earlier this week.

What did stand out from Smith's weekly press conference, though, was his support for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

"The head coach, he's a players' coach and he's about everyone being that," Smith said. "If you got something to say, own up to it, and regardless of whatever allegations were said."

It's pretty staggering how quickly McCarthy has found himself with his back against the wall, given that he's in his first season with the Cowboys – not to mention the fact that he's trying to navigate a global pandemic and a rash of crucial injuries at the same time.

It's still understandable considering recent results, as Arizona was the fifth-straight team to score at least 34 points on this Dallas defense.

He might not be inside the Cowboys' locker room, but a very prominent voice gave McCarthy a vote of confidence this week. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and was quite complimentary of McCarthy's ability to handle a crisis..

"Mike, he knows how to deal with any type of adversity," Rodgers said. "We went through ups and downs at times – mostly ups, in Green Bay. But I know Mike knows how to steer those difficult situations."

That sentiment seems like it's shared within the walls of this facility. As turbulent as it's been here for the last few weeks, the Cowboys have not yet reached the midpoint of the season. There's plenty of opportunity for McCarthy and his coaching staff to turn things around, and there's plenty of optimism that they will.