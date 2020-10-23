Connor Williams Takes On New Veteran Role

There's certainly some young talent left on the offensive line, but perhaps the biggest shock is that those 11 games Williams started are just about the only game experience the O-Line is putting out on the field. Whereas coming into the season the expectations for Williams might have been to simply keep developing into a starting-caliber player, now he's going to have to be something of a leader in the group. He'll have to look back to what those All-Pro players showed him when he was coming up as a Dallas Cowboy in this league.

"I think it's about just keeping a direction for the O-Line to follow, lead by example," Williams said. "I mean, I was in their shoes two years ago. So I know how it is and looking at the old guys having the confidence to fight, go out there and do your job, and trust in the man next to you."

Very few things have gone as planned for this Cowboys team since the season has started. The season-ending ankle injury to Dak Prescott is at the top of the list of worst-case scenarios come true. But when the team signed a trusted veteran like Andy Dalton, they likely did so because they believed they had constructed their roster in a way that, in the event that Prescott would miss time, a player like Dalton would have the tools to jump in and compete for victories. They were not expecting that event to coincide with a decimation of the starting offensive line: Smith and Collins expected to miss the rest of the season on IR, Looney currently on IR, and Martin going through concussion protocol this week. (Frederick, of course retired in March.)

Dalton has no choice but to believe in the potential of the men who will currently be blocking for him this Sunday against Washington's dangerous pass rushers.

"Obviously with some of these guys being younger, they haven't played in a ton of games, but I think it comes down to preparation," Dalton said Thursday. "We've got the right type of guys who can step in and fill these roles. That comes from the communication we have throughout the week. The way we prepare gives you confidence going into Sunday."

For the majority of last decade, the offensive line was not only a strength of the Dallas Cowboys, it was a dominating force that had as much to do with their wins as any one part of the team. Nothing lasts forever, but a series of misfortunes have taken that advantage away suddenly and noticeably. "Reliable" is no longer a word that can be automatically applied to the Dallas O-Line, but the new word might have to be resourceful.

Williams can embody that resourcefulness by taking a step from promising player to veteran leader. It starts with attitude, and hopefully, it evolves into results.