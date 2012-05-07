 Skip to main content
Advertising

Could Ogletree Be This Year's Robinson?

May 07, 2012 at 05:00 AM

IRVING, Texas --This time last year, Kevin Ogletree was the leading in-house candidate for the open No. 3 receiver job. By midseason, Laurent Robinson -- signed off the couch to a minimum contract in September -- had taken it from him.

This year, the Cowboys still have hope Ogletree can have Robinson-like impact in the offense -- maybe not the 11 touchdown catches that netted Robinson a five-year, $32 million deal from the Jaguars in March, but a productive alternative to starting wideouts Dez Bryant and Miles Austin and tight end Jason Witten.

"We had a great sit-down with Kevin when we signed him back and said, 'Laurent could be you if you'll go out and play to your ability, but you've got to put in the effort, put in the work,'" Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week. "And sure enough this offseason he's worked as hard as he's ever worked.

"He's got a ton of talent. And as we told him, 'If you go out and put up the numbers, that could be you.'"

Signed as a rookie free agent in 2009, Ogletree has has 25 career catches for 294 yards and no touchdowns. In March, he signed a one-year contract worth a little more than the three-year veteran minimum ($615,000).

This summer he'll compete with young wideouts Andre Holmes and Raymond Radway and fifth-round draft pick Danny Coale. And he knows as well as anybody that new competition, like a Laurent Robinson, can arrive at any time.

Different year, same opportunity. Will he seize it?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
Advertising