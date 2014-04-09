Cowboys' 2014 Preseason Schedule Announced





IRVING, Texas – The NFL released this year's preseason schedule Wednesday, with many specific dates still to be determined.

The Cowboys will go to San Diego in Week 1, host the Ravens in Week 2, travel to Miami in Week 3 and then host the Broncos on Aug. 28 in what will be the first reunion back at AT&T Stadium for former Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware.

All of the Week 4 games will take place Aug. 28. The rest of the dates have not yet been announced, but Week 1's games will occur Aug. 7-10, while Week 2 will be between Aug. 14-18 and Week 3 will take place Aug. 21-24. [embedded_ad]

The Cowboys will head out to Oxnard, Calif. in mid-to-late July, with their first game staying on the West Coast in San Diego. After hosting the Ravens, the Cowboys will travel to the other coast to take on Miami before returning home to face the Broncos.

Dallas played in the Hall of Fame Game last year, so it'll have one fewer preseason game this time around. The 2014 preseason kicks off this year with the Hall of Fame Game on Sunday, Aug. 3, in Canton, Ohio, between the Bills and the Giants.

Last year, the Cowboys stayed on the West Coast for both of their road preseason matchups after the Hall of Fame Game, traveling to Oakland and Arizona before returning home to play Cincinnati and Houston.

None of the Cowboys' preseason games this year are scheduled to be nationally televised.

Cowboys' Preseason Schedule

Week 1: @ San Diego Chargers

Week 2: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 3: @ Miami Dolphins