Cowboys Add Offensive Line Depth By Signing Veteran OG/C Joe Looney

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys secured some additional depth for their offensive line on Tuesday by signing veteran Joe Looney.

The terms of the deal are currently unknown, but Looney has signed on to a two-year deal to give the Cowboys a veteran presence on the interior offensive line. The signing offsets the loss of Mackenzy Bernadeau, who signed a free agent contract with Jacksonville after playing a similar role in Dallas for the past few seasons.

Looney has appeared in 27 career games at both guard positions and center. He started six games at guard for the Tennessee Titans last year. The 25-year-old Florida native was a fourth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The decision to sign Looney follows a similar pattern for the Cowboys during the past three weeks of free agency. Bernadeau's departure left them with a sizable hole on the offensive line, as they had no depth for starting center Travis Frederick.