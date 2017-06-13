Cowboys Add To WR Group With Signing Of Undrafted Free Agent Lance Lenoir

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys made a late addition to their receiver corps on Tuesday with the signing of undrafted free agent Lance Lenoir, who worked out for the team last week. The team released tight end M.J. McFarland to make room for Lenoir.

The signing is a bit belated, given that the Cowboys' rookies have been in the building for a month now, and there are just three practices remaining in the offseason program. But one look at Lenoir's credentials give a clear picture for the decision.

Lenoir comes to the NFL from Western Illinois, where he set school and conference records for career receptions. He finished his FCS career with 273 catches for 3,796 yards and 28 touchdowns. He visited with Chicago, Green Bay, Kansas City, Oakland, Miami and Baltimore during the pre-draft process.

The 6-0, 210-pound wide out was invited to the Bears' post-draft rookie minicamp, but he left without a contract.

Now that he has that contract in Dallas, the competition will be steep for Lenoir to earn his place in the pecking order. The Cowboys have their five obvious veterans in Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, Brice Butler and Lucky Whitehead. They also used draft picks on Ryan Switzer and Noah Brown last month. Andy Jones is also still in the fold after spending last season the practice squad, and the team signed Uzoma Nwachukwu and Brian Brown in 2017.