Cowboys Announce Key Dates For 2013 Training Camp





IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys finalized the dates for their 2013 training camp on Tuesday. The camp is sponsored by the team's founding partners: Ford Motor Company – the presenting sponsor of training camp, American Airlines, AT&T, Bank of America, Dr Pepper, Miller Lite and Pepsi.

The team reports to camp in Oxnard, Calif., on July 19, with practices set to begin Sunday, July 21. This is the eighth time since 2001 the Cowboys will undergo preseason camp in Oxnard.

The location is entirely familiar to the organization, but one big change about training camp for 2013 is the timing. The Cowboys have traditionally done a walk-through at 10 a.m., followed by a 2:30 p.m. practice. This year's afternoon practices have been bumped to 4 p.m., something Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said was done to give players more rest.

"You're always evaluating what the practices look like, what did practice today look like, what's the daily schedule. So we just got it pushed back to give the players a little more time between practices," Garrett said. "The mornings are going to feel pretty similar to what it felt like in the past, and then we pushed it back by an hour and a half or so."

Garrett added that there will be a slight tweak to special teams practices, which take place before the full team meets.

"The other part that's going to be a little different is in the past we had true special teams practices half an hour before regular practice started – that will be a little bit shorter … It will be a 15 minute segment," he said.

Below are key dates for the Cowboys' training camp and preseason:

Sun., July 21

First practice--full roster (4:00 p.m. PT)

*Sun., August 4 *

Dallas vs. Miami @ Canton (7:00 p.m. CST)

*Fri., August 9 *

Dallas @ Oakland (9:00 p.m. CST)

*Fri., August 16 *

Break camp in Oxnard--travel to Phoenix

Sat., August 17

Dallas @ Arizona (3:30 p.m. CST)

*Sat., August 24 *

Cincinnati @ Dallas (7:00 p.m. CST) Cowboys Stadium

*Tues., August 28 *

Kickoff Luncheon at Cowboys Stadium (11:00 a.m. CST)

*Thurs., August 29 *