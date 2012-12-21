Cowboys Announce Recipient Of Community QB Award

Dec 20, 2012 at 11:42 PM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

IRVING, Texas -In the middle of a close division race with playoff implications on the line, the Dallas Cowboys took a moment on Friday to recognize something more important than football.

The Cowboys announced their 2012 Community Quarterback recipient, Dallas native Lizzie Cochran, who founded the Miracle Players Foundation, a non-profit organization that brings musical theater programs to local children's hospitals and raises funds for pediatric cancer research at Children's Medical Center Dallas.

The recognition program is intended to find and identify local volunteers who demonstrate leadership, dedication and commitment to improving the Dallas-Fort Worth community. The program has been in place for 13 years and has donated over $250,000 to non-profit organizations on behalf of their volunteers.

Cochran was given a $10,000 grant Friday from Gene and Jerry Jones Family Charities donated in her name for the Miracle Players Foundation.

"I am so honored and thankful for this support of Miracle Players Foundation's mission of acting up for a cure and this opportunity to spread childhood cancer awareness," Cochran said.

Cochran started the program when she was just 17 years old. At one point, Cochran shaved her head on television to honor and support children with cancer. She currently attends Columbia University in New York and is studying human rights and pre-med.

Cochran and her family will be present for a public, on-field announcement during the pregame of the matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboy Stadium on Dec. 23.

