Cowboys Attend, Surtain Stars At Bama Pro Day

FRISCO, Texas – At a school that pumps out as many pro prospects as Alabama, it'd be a mistake to zero in too much on one specific player.
The Crimson Tide hosted the first of two Pro Day workouts for their long list of NFL prospects on Tuesday, with the proceedings widely attended by NFL decision makers and televised by NFL Network.
As might be expected of a program that just rolled to an undefeated national championship, Alabama is sending a lot of players to this year's NFL draft. But for the Cowboys, the top target could be cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who might be a good fit at the No. 10 overall pick.
Even still, it's hard not to note the presence of several key Cowboys figures – specifically, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, vice president of player personnel Will McClay and southeast scout Chris Vaughn -- in attendance at the workout.
More so than any other prospect, Surtain has been linked to the Cowboys and their first-round pick throughout this pre-draft process. The son of former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain, his athleticism and coverage ability have made him a target for a talent-needy Dallas defense since before the 2020 season even ended.
Perhaps it's merely a coincidence that heavy hitters like Quinn and McClay made the trip to Tuscaloosa, or perhaps they wanted to take a look at other prospects besides Surtain. Whatever the case, they certainly got a look at Surtain's workout on Tuesday morning – and it's a good bet that they came away impressed.
Without the normal NFL Combine this year, Surtain underwent his first official measurements and public workout at his team facility, and the numbers were overwhelmingly positive. Standing at 6'0, 208 pounds, he posted a 39-inch vertical and a 10-foot, nine-inch broad jump.
The few questions surrounding Surtain have all been more about his speed than his athleticism, though – and he likely put some of that to rest, as well. While it's important to note that Pro Day 40-yard dashes aren't laser times, Surtain was still clocked as well as 4.42 and 4.45 on his two 40 attempts. It won't be the fastest time in this draft class, but it also doesn't need to be.
The Cowboys did re-sign Jourdan Lewis to a three-year deal last week, but this is a secondary in needed of some added talent. Patrick Surtain II offers them an excellent opportunity to do so with their 10th overall pick. If there was any doubt of that before Tuesday's workout, there shouldn't be now.
To no surprise, Surtain wasn't the only Alabama standout turning heads. The Crimson Tide have a few players who could go in the first round, and perhaps even before No. 10. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and fellow WR Jaylen Waddle were both in attendance. Quarterback Mac Jones, DT Christian Barmore, RB Najee Harris, along with OL Alex Leatherwood and LB Dylan Moses were all on the field for Bama.