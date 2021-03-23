Cowboys Attend, Surtain Stars At Bama Pro Day

Without the normal NFL Combine this year, Surtain underwent his first official measurements and public workout at his team facility, and the numbers were overwhelmingly positive. Standing at 6'0, 208 pounds, he posted a 39-inch vertical and a 10-foot, nine-inch broad jump.

The few questions surrounding Surtain have all been more about his speed than his athleticism, though – and he likely put some of that to rest, as well. While it's important to note that Pro Day 40-yard dashes aren't laser times, Surtain was still clocked as well as 4.42 and 4.45 on his two 40 attempts. It won't be the fastest time in this draft class, but it also doesn't need to be.

The Cowboys did re-sign Jourdan Lewis to a three-year deal last week, but this is a secondary in needed of some added talent. Patrick Surtain II offers them an excellent opportunity to do so with their 10th overall pick. If there was any doubt of that before Tuesday's workout, there shouldn't be now.