Florida Pro Day & The Case For Kyle Pitts

FRISCO, Texas – Pro Day fever continued Wednesday with a pair of highly-anticipated workouts.
SEC heavyweights Florida and LSU conducted their Pro Day workouts at the same time, giving the NFL community its first serious look at LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.
Talented as he is, Chase is not much of a concern for the Cowboys. It's unlikely the 2020 opt out would fall as far as the 10th pick. And even if he did, the Cowboys filled out their receiver corps quite nicely last season with the selection of CeeDee Lamb.
Pitts, however, has become the most hotly-debated topic of this unique draft cycle.
If you're not familiar by now, Wednesday's workout is quite the introduction. The 20-year-old weighed in at 6-6, 245 pounds with an 83-inch wing span – the longest wingspan by a wide receiver or tight end in the last two decades.
From there, he showed off the ridiculous athleticism that helped him amass 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games for the Gators last year.
Pitts posted an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.44, along with a 33.5-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump. Those numbers, combined with an impressive season of 2020 tape, do plenty to explain why people have been throwing around the word "generational" when describing Pitts.
All of these factors make it likely Pitts won't even be hanging around for the Cowboys to consider at No. 10 overall – but it creates a heck of an interesting hypothetical.
With Blake Jarwin under contract for three more seasons and Dalton Schultz emerging last season, tight end isn't exactly a big need in Dallas. Even after losing Blake Bell to free agency, they also have second-year prospect Sean McKeon to round out the depth chart behind their two veterans.
And yet, Pitts' undeniable talent make an awfully compelling case. If the Cowboys don't love their options among the defensive players at the top of the draft, it'd be hard to blame them for taking the best skill player in this class and creating arguably the most explosive offense in football.
To say it's a hot button issue would be a massive understatement. It does seem silly to draft a tight end to an offense that already has so much firepower – not to mention, a defense that needs so much work.
It's a wonderful thought exercise, though. The common adage says that you should always take the best possible player, and that draft picks are more about the next five years than the upcoming season.
Drafting Pitts over a badly-needed cornerback would definitely signal that this is the Cowboys' thought process. And his staggering workout numbers only emphasize that it's something worth considering – if he's even still available to be picked, that is.