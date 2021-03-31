Florida Pro Day & The Case For Kyle Pitts

With Blake Jarwin under contract for three more seasons and Dalton Schultz emerging last season, tight end isn't exactly a big need in Dallas. Even after losing Blake Bell to free agency, they also have second-year prospect Sean McKeon to round out the depth chart behind their two veterans.

And yet, Pitts' undeniable talent make an awfully compelling case. If the Cowboys don't love their options among the defensive players at the top of the draft, it'd be hard to blame them for taking the best skill player in this class and creating arguably the most explosive offense in football.

To say it's a hot button issue would be a massive understatement. It does seem silly to draft a tight end to an offense that already has so much firepower – not to mention, a defense that needs so much work.

It's a wonderful thought exercise, though. The common adage says that you should always take the best possible player, and that draft picks are more about the next five years than the upcoming season.