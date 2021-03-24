Horn Turns Heads At South Carolina Pro Day

FRISCO, Texas – The SEC tour continues for the Cowboys' decision-makers – and that doesn't look like the only theme for the week.
One day after taking in Alabama's annual Pro Day in Tuscaloosa, Cowboys executive vice president of player personnel Will McClay moved east to check out South Carolina's.
Those that follow the draft cycle can likely see where this is heading. South Carolina and especially Alabama send plenty of prospects to the NFL on a yearly basis, but they are also the home programs of two of the best cornerbacks in this year's draft class.
Patrick Surtain II turned heads with an impressive Pro Day workout on Tuesday, and on Wednesday it was Jaycee Horn's turn to do the same.
When talking cornerbacks in this year's draft, Horn usually hasn't been included in the same breath as Surtain and Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley. But if his Pro Day is any indication, that might be about to change.
Horn dazzled scouts and evaluators in his own right. The son of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Joe Horn, he showed off some impressive pedigree, measuring in at 6'0, 205 pounds with 33-inch arms. And if the measurables weren't good enough, Horn posted a 41.5-inch vertical leap and an 11-foot broad jump.
Pro Day times for the 40-yard dash aren't typically officialized, but Horn reportedly ran a 40 time of 4.39, according to multiple reports.
Combine those results with some impressive college film, and it's not surprising that Horn figures to be drafted early in the 2021 NFL Draft next month. And given the Cowboys' needs at cornerback, it's not surprising that McClay and others are doing their due diligence at the position.
Surtain has been the favorite to be the first cornerback off the board for quite some time. But with an impressive Pro Day, not to mention some incredibly impressive tape, it's absolutely fair to throw Horn's name into the mix.