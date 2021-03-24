Horn Turns Heads At South Carolina Pro Day

Horn dazzled scouts and evaluators in his own right. The son of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Joe Horn, he showed off some impressive pedigree, measuring in at 6'0, 205 pounds with 33-inch arms. And if the measurables weren't good enough, Horn posted a 41.5-inch vertical leap and an 11-foot broad jump.

Pro Day times for the 40-yard dash aren't typically officialized, but Horn reportedly ran a 40 time of 4.39, according to multiple reports.

Combine those results with some impressive college film, and it's not surprising that Horn figures to be drafted early in the 2021 NFL Draft next month. And given the Cowboys' needs at cornerback, it's not surprising that McClay and others are doing their due diligence at the position.