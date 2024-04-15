Cowboys begin 2024 offseason conditioning program

FRISCO, Texas — It's been an offseason of reflection for the Dallas Cowboys, but it's time to get back to the grind and work towards the goal of finally ending the team's longstanding Super Bowl drought.

It all begins, officially, on Monday, April 15, as players report to the facility to jumpstart the beginning of the offseason conditioning program. As per the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, there won't be any practices just yet, but players and coaches are permitted to hold meetings, work out and rehab from injury.

The latter will be key for some very notable players — namely Trevon Diggs, DeMarvion Overshown, Mazi Smith, Luke Schoonmaker and John Stephens Jr.

Overshown, Stephens and Diggs are all working their way back from a torn ACL suffered in August and September, respectively, while Smith and Schoonmaker underwent shoulder surgery this offseason and are currently on track to take the field for training camp in July.

It goes without saying most of the names mentioned above are going to be critical to the success of the Cowboys going forward, with Overshown being looked upon to quickly get his NFL legs beneath him once he's healthy after a redshirt rookie season, while Diggs returns with the hopes of swiftly ramping up to his usual First-Team All-Pro ways.

Smith and Schoonmaker, the Cowboys' first- and second-round pick, respectively, one year ago will be looked upon to make a major impact at their positions as well, especially the former, with the loss of Johnathan Hankins to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

Keep an eye on Stephens as well, though, considering the fact he became a camp star last summer before going down with a season-ending injury.