Cowboys Believe "Cornerstone" Talent Jaylon Smith Worth Potential Redshirt Season

"We just think he's going to be a great football player," Jones said. "He may not play this year, which we accept, but I think what he ultimately is going to be is certainly worth investing our second-round pick."

Smith's return date is unclear. When healthy, though, he has been a dominant defender at the college level. A three-year starter at Notre Dame, he won the 2015 Butkus Award recognizing the nation's top linebacker. The Cowboys felt Smith could have been a top five pick if healthy, and team owner/general manager Jerry Jones said they ranked Smith in the top five on their draft board as a "cornerstone" type defensive prospect.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said Smith is versatile enough to play "Will" (weak side) or "Mike" (middle) linebacker in his scheme.

[embeddedad0]

"His tape just leaps off the screen," Marinelli said. "I mean, he is really good. He's really athletic in space, great hands, great tackler, blitzer. He's just a real ball player. I think he fits anybody. But in our system the way we'd use him, it'd be pretty special.

"You look at a guy like this, and you look a year from now, we've got one of the best players in the draft. Obviously there's patience and all those things that go with that, but he's well worth it."

Smith joins the Cowboys with a support system already in place, with Dr. Cooper part of the medical team and Smith's brother, Rod, his new teammate.

The last three and a half months have been challenging, to say the least. Once considered a certain first-round pick, Smith's draft projection fluctuated due to his injury.

When the Cowboys called Friday night, Smith was clearly emotional.