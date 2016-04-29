Cowboys Bolster D-Line Interior; Draft Nebraska DT Maliek Collins in Third

IRVING, Texas- The Cowboys drafted their second defensive player of the night, but the first who could help them this year.

With the 67th overall pick, early in the third round, the Cowboys added Nebraska defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who will likely step in and contribute in the middle of the line. At 6-1, 311 Collins seems to be a true nose-tackle type who will play the 1-technique in Rod Marinelli's 4-3 scheme.