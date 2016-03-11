Cowboys Bring Back Versatile LB Kyle Wilber On Two-Year Contract

Mar 11, 2016 at 05:16 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys continued their trend of retaining their own players on Friday, as they signed linebacker Kyle Wilber to a two-year contract.

The terms of the deal aren't currently known, but it allows the Cowboys to hold on to a key defensive contributor and one of their core special teamers.

It's been an interesting ride for Wilber since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. At the time, Dallas still played a 3-4 defense and Wilber projected as an outside linebacker. One year after he was drafted, the Cowboys switched to their current 4-3 system – giving Wilber an ambiguous future.

Wilber began the 2013 season as a member of the Cowboys' rotation at defensive end, where he achieved mixed results. He did notch two sacks that year, but he would ultimately find his home in another role.

Injuries to Sean Lee, Justin Durant and DeVonte Holloman didn't leave the Cowboys' coaching staff with many other options in November of 2013, so they opted to try Wilber's hand at strong side linebacker instead. He responded immediately with seven tackles in the Nov. 24, 2013, win against the Giants.

Wilber appeared in all 32 games at linebacker during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, with nine combined starts. He finished last season with 17 total tackles on defense.

The four-year veteran is also one of the Cowboys' top special teamers, as he finished tied for the team lead in special teams tackles with nine. He also contributed to one of the top special teams plays of last season, as he recovered Danny McCray's blocked punt for a touchdown during the Cowboys' 20-10 win against Philadelphia in Week 2.

Wilber joins Rolando McClain as the second free agent linebacker the Cowboys have brought back to the fold this week. They now have all four of their top linebackers – Sean Lee, McClain, Wilber and Anthony Hichens – under contract for the 2016 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising