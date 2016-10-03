Cowboys Captains Join With U.S. Attorney General At Community Policing Forum

Oct 03, 2016 at 01:09 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

DALLAS, Texas – As part of their continued involvement in the conversation about law enforcement in their community, the Cowboys did something a bit different with their day off on Monday.

Fresh off the 24-17 road win against San Francisco, team captains Jason Witten and Barry Church met with U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Dallas Police Department officials at Sunset High School in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.

"I said it in training camp, and Barry did as well – we have a great platform and privilege, and with that comes a duty. This is part of it," Witten said. "To understand that we have this opportunity and a voice that is heard and to share initiatives and to be here with Attorney General Lynch – these are things moving forward."

The Cowboys' presence was part of a 21st Century Community Policing Youth Forum, which helped kick off the beginning of National Community Policing Week – enacted by President Barack Obama last week.

For the Cowboys, it was the latest effort to maintain the conversation about law enforcement in the community after the tragic shooting that left five Dallas area police officers dead and another nine wounded over the summer.

The team made headlines in July when they began their first practice of training camp by walking to the field arm-in-arm with Dallas Police Chief David Brown, Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings and family members of the shooting's victims.

Witten said it was important that that gesture not be the last one.

"One of the things we wanted to do in training camp was not only pay tribute to Police Chief Brown and Mayor Rawlings and the staff and the police force, and most importantly the fallen victims. But moving forward, we wanted to take a stand," Witten said. "To be able to come in today and see these things being talked about so that change can happen, that's something that we appreciate being a part of."

The forum was not open to the media, as the Attorney General wanted to foster a conducive environment for conversation. But both Cowboys players as well as officer cadets from the Dallas Police Departments held a dialogue with Sunset High School students – which was streamed live on the Department of Justice's Facebook page.

During her remarks, Attorney General Lynch commended the city of Dallas for coming together following the shootings – and she commended and thanked the Cowboys organization for highlighting that fact.

"Certainly, after the tragic events of this summer, Dallas showed that not only are you a community – but you really are a family. You all really, really are a family," she said. "Because in a moment when someone was trying to sew dissension and really cut those cords that bind you and turn Dallas into a place that was going to focus on the negative rhetoric and the hatred that people talk about sometimes, and the lack of trust – Dallas chose to go to its roots and say 'No, we actually are a community – all of us.' And you came together and showed that."

It was another step in the process, and Witten said that process hasn't finished going forward. Witten said it falls on community leaders to come together in times of need – whether it be mayors, police chiefs or prominent athletes. He said it was a great dialogue which he's excited to see continue moving forward.

"I think we have a formula that works, so to communicate that and to hear what the Attorney General is saying – and for her to listen, I think says about where our community is heading, and future generations and what they have to look forward to," he said. 

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising