Cowboys Cautious With Lee's Hamstring

IRVING, Texas -- Count inside linebacker Sean Lee's exit from last Saturday's Eagles game as mostly a precautionary move.

Head coach Jason Garrett said Lee developed tightness in his hamstring and the team decided rest for Sunday's NFC East title game against the Giants was wise.

"Knowing him, he wanted to play," Garrett said, "and we had to kind of step in and say, 'Understand what the situation is and we need you for next week.'"

The Cowboys return to practice on Wednesday. It's uncertain how much work Lee will get.

Garrett said he was "hopeful" backup nose tackle Josh Brent could return to practice Wednesday or Thursday after missing the last four games with a knee injury.