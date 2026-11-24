"Thirty years ago, we began a partnership with The Salvation Army that has grown into something far greater than we could have ever imagined," said Cowboys owner/General Manager Jerry Jones. "What makes this 30th anniversary especially meaningful is now being able to have four generations of our family come together around something that means so much to us. We wanted to honor this incredible milestone with a special gift that reflects how much this partnership means to our family and our commitment to the important work The Salvation Army does every day. It's a tradition that has become part of the fabric of our lives and one we hope will continue for generations to come."