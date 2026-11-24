To honor the 30-year anniversary of the Red Kettle Kickoff event, the Cowboys and The Salvation Army lit up AT&T Stadium on Monday with a "Red" Kettle theme, just a few days before the annual Thanksgiving Day game.
The Cowboys have made Thanksgiving a tradition – not just with the annual game that stems back to the mid-1960s, but now with the festive halftime show, which has featured many iconic music entertainers over the years to help showcase the Red Kettle Kickoff campaign.
The Gene and Jerry Jones Family has made a $30 million donation to The Salvation Army of North Texas' One Army, Many Fronts Campaign, marking the largest gift to the campaign to date. Over the years, the partnership has raised over $3.4 billion for The Salvation Army.
"Thirty years ago, we began a partnership with The Salvation Army that has grown into something far greater than we could have ever imagined," said Cowboys owner/General Manager Jerry Jones. "What makes this 30th anniversary especially meaningful is now being able to have four generations of our family come together around something that means so much to us. We wanted to honor this incredible milestone with a special gift that reflects how much this partnership means to our family and our commitment to the important work The Salvation Army does every day. It's a tradition that has become part of the fabric of our lives and one we hope will continue for generations to come."
In 1997, the Cowboys held their first Thanksgiving halftime show with Reba McEntire treating to the fans – both at the game and the TV audience to a national show.
Since then, the event has become one of the most recognized halftime shows in any sport. Over the years, the likes of Beyonce, Toby Keith, PitBull, Kenny Chesney, Dolly Parton and Post Malone have performed at halftime and this year, Miranda Lambert will take the stage at halftime of Thursday's game with the Eagles.