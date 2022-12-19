Cowboys Clinch Playoff Spot Despite Sunday's Loss

For the first time in 15 years, the Cowboys are going back to the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

Despite a stunning overtime loss to the Jaguars, the Cowboys (10-4) have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs, according to the NFL's tiebreaker rules.

The last time the Cowboys made the postseason in consecutive seasons was 2006 & 2007. And Mike McCarthy becomes the first Cowboys head coach since Chan Gailey (1998 & 1999) to lead this team to the playoff in back-to-back years.

The Cowboys still have an outside shot of winning the NFC East, but would not only need to beat the 13-1 Eagles on Saturday, but would have to win the next two games and Philly would have to lose both.

But the more realistic destination for the Cowboys is one of the three NFC Wild Card spots.

After Seattle lost on Thursday to drop to 7-7, the Cowboys entered Sunday's game with the Jaguars needing one of three scenarios to clinch a spot. The first was winning Sunday's game over the Jaguars, who rallied from 17 points down to stun the Cowboys in overtime 40-34.

The Cowboys also needed a loss by the Lions, who defeated the Jets. But on Sunday night, the Giants knocked off the Commanders on the road.

The complicated tiebreaker rules come down to conference record, and the Cowboys' worst possible NFC record would be 7-5 (currently 7-3) and they would still factor into one of the three Wild Card spots.