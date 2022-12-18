How Tyron Handled 'New' Role At Right Tackle

"No, I was having too much of a good time," Smith said. "It's been a while since I played. It felt good to be back out there with the guys. Obviously, we have a lot of things to clean up moving forward."

Smith lined up next to All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who said he's used to being impressed by Smith.

"He's just a freak-a-zoid," Martin said. "To go out there and play a position he hasn't played in 10 years with four days of practice, and to play the way he did, he's amazing. But I'm not surprised at all. He's been that guy ever since I got here, so it was just great to see him out there and playing again. I'm disappointed in the loss but excited to see what he's going to do down the stretch here."

Smith said it'll take the O-line getting back in the film room to move on from this loss, especially with the Eagles around the corner in six days.

"You shake it off by moving to the next game, study, see what we need to do," Smith said. "Talk about it and just move on."

Smith, an eight-time Pro Bowler, played right tackle as a rookie in 2011 but then moved to the left side, where he has enjoyed a career likely destined for the Ring of Honor, if not the Hall of Fame.

But with rookie Tyler Smith continuing to develop at left tackle, playing Tyron Smith on the right side seems like it'll be the move for the rest of the season.